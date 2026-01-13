Missing Washington Teen’s Case Featured on Dateline NBC

A missing Washington State teen is being featured on Dateline NBC.

‘We Just Want Answers’: Missing Washington Teen Featured on Dateline NBC

Ashlynn Hanley has been missing from the Port Orchard area since December 10th, 2025, and was last seen wearing a pink puffy jacket. She could have been heading to Seattle.

Now Ashlynn's disappearance is making national headlines as Dateline NBC has picked up the story.

Family Still Searching as Missing Washington Teen Appears on Dateline NBC

Ashlynn was last seen at the Hi-Point Bowling Alley after security cameras caught her getting into a black SUV.

According to the Port Orchard police, they have identified the SUV as a 2011 Buick Enclave with Washington state license plate #CPL3118

Police did talk to the owner of the SUV, but still haven't located Ashlynn.

Jade Hanley, Ashlynn's mom, brought attention to the case to Dateline NBC.

Ashlynn is 5'1 and 110 pounds and still missing at the time of this writing.

If you have seen Ashlynn or know where she is, please call 911.



If you have additional information, please contact Detective Smith at nsmith@portorchardwa.gov