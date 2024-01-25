Urgent: Could Missing OR Teen Be Found in WA? Have You Seen Her?
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for the public's help.
Izabel "Olive" Bland is 15-years-old and has been missing from Portland since December 16th. Olive is believed to be in Danger. She is described as 5-foot-4" tall and weighs 120 pounds. Izabel's hair is auburn and eyes are hazel. She's known to dye her hair different colors often. Izabel wears glasses and has a nose-ring, septum piercing, and eye brow piercing.
ODHS is asking the public for help to find Olive. While she's known to spend time in South East Portland, she could be located anywhere.
If you see Izabel "Olive" Bland or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). Please use references Portland Police Bureau Case #23-329648 and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #2010101.
Sometimes when a child is missing they may be in significant danger and ODHS may need to locate them to assess and support their safety. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and assess their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.
