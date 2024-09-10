Missing Newlywed Found by Oregon Police Neighbor Charged

A parent's worst nightmare came true in Beaverton Oregon.

A missing Newlywed bride was discovered by the Oregon Police Department Wednesday after Melissa Jubane was reported missing. On September 4, Officers searched her apartment during a "well check" and couldn't find her.

Her neighbor has been charged with her murder.

What happened to Melissa Jubane?

Her residence is located in Beaverton, a city approximately 8 miles from Portland.

Melissa never showed up to her workplace.

Melissa, a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in SW Portland, had not reported for her morning shift, raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family.

As a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that one of Melissa’s neighbors, 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert of Beaverton was involved in her disappearance. Subsequently, Schubert was arrested and charged with Melissa’s murder. Melissa Jubane’s remains have been recovered.

Tips and Information are welcome

The investigation is ongoing and details of the case can not be revealed. Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this case. Tips related to this case are still welcome. Please call 503.526.2280 to provide information.

Missing Person - 32-year-old Melissa Jubane of Beaverton. She is 5’2” 120lbs. please call the Beaverton Police Department via dispatch 503.629.0111. Case number 24-2480460 if you have any information or details about this case.

