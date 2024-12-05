Missing Washington State Girl Have Tacoma Police Searching

Tacoma Washington Police are searching for a missing girl, perhaps you have seen her?



Have You Seen Brooklyn Mitchell From Tacoma? Missing Since 12/03/24

Brooklyn Mitchell was last seen on December 3, 2024, at 9:34 pm in Tacoma, Washington.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and grey Brandy Melvo pants. She is described as being 5'8" and has a slim build.

Location: Tacoma, Washington

Last Seen: December 3, 2024

Age: 17

Height: 5'8"

Case Number: 2433802335

Hopefully, Brooklyn will be found soon but if you have any details on her whereabouts, contact the Tacoma Police Department at 253-287-4455 CASE# 2433802335