Missing Washington State Girl Have Tacoma Police Searching
Tacoma Washington Police are searching for a missing girl, perhaps you have seen her?
Have You Seen Brooklyn Mitchell From Tacoma? Missing Since 12/03/24
Brooklyn Mitchell was last seen on December 3, 2024, at 9:34 pm in Tacoma, Washington.
She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and grey Brandy Melvo pants. She is described as being 5'8" and has a slim build.
Hopefully, Brooklyn will be found soon but if you have any details on her whereabouts, contact the Tacoma Police Department at 253-287-4455 CASE# 2433802335
