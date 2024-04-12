There are so many missing children from Washington State.

I cannot imagine the pain of losing a child due to any circumstance. To not know what has happened to someone has to be unbearable.

The Washington State Patrol website has a page dedicated to missing children.

The WSP Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit will provide a poster with photo for an active missing child ONLY if family or law enforcement requests it. All missing children must be reported to the primary law enforcement agency where they were last seen before any assistance from the WSP Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) can begin.

The disappearance of Sofia Lucerno Juarez from Kennewick remains a mystery.

Her mother went to her grave not knowing what happened to Sofia.

Kennewick Police Department-Facebook Kennewick Police Department-Facebook loading...

Sofia went missing from Kennewick on February 4th, 2003, just a day before her 5th birthday. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

Sofia Juarez was abducted between 8:00 pm and 9:15 pm, as she walked westbound in the 100 block of E. 15th Avenue, towards S. Washington Street, in Kennewick, WA. Sofia was taken from her family, and from us, as a community. Her mother went to her grave not knowing what happened to Sofia.

The Kennewick Police department remains focused on finding Sofia Juarez today. Updates are made as tips continue to come in.

60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child, teen, or adult? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children going back to 1971. One of these kids could be your neighbor, a fellow co-worker, or parishioner. Do you have any information about any of these children? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

If you recognize any one of the missing children above from Washington, please reach out to any Police agency or call 911.

Missing Persons in Washington State The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help. Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)