Hot Chili & Warm Cinnamon Rolls Star in Mikey’s Chance Fundraiser

Now Here's a fundraiser I can get behind. It involves adoptable dogs and comfort food.

Get our free mobile app

The Village Bistro is hosting an annual fundraiser to benefit Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue. You're encouraged to place your orders for chili and cinnamon rolls today. Pre-order by Friday November 3rd for pick up on November 10th. All proceeds will go toward the rescue's veterinarian bills.

You have choices to make with your chili and cinnamon roll selections.

Canva Canva loading...

You can have chili with meat or without. As far as the cinnamon rolls, you can order regular, gluten free, or vegan.

Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue-Facebook Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue-Facebook loading...

How do you place your order?

You can send your donation via the donation link at Mikeyschance.com or you can use the above QR code. In the notes, please specify size and quantity, meat or meatless chili, and regular, gluten-free, or vegan cinnamon rolls.

When and where can you pick up your chili and cinnamon rolls?

Pick up is Friday, November 10th, between 4 pm and 7 pm at the Village Bistro in Kennewick. (5215 West Clearwater Avenue, #114)

The mission of Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is:

Canva Canva loading...

to provide a safe haven for dogs in desperate circumstances within our community and surrounding area. We rehome these dogs with families that are a good fit for the dog. We seek to serve the humans that come to us – both our adoptive families and the people who need help rehoming dogs – but our priority is to act as advocates for our dogs at every stage of the rescue and adoption process. We commit to our dogs for life!

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman