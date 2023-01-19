Awesome News! Meals on Wheels is Expanding in Richland Area

Have you heard the news? Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is growing!

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels received grants from the 3 Rivers Community Foundation and Hanford Mission Integrations Systems (HMIS). The charity organization is now serving at 8 different locations throughout the Tri-Cities. The locations are where seniors can get together to enjoy healthy, delicious meals free of charge.

Where is the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels Café?

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is located in Richland at 1824 Fowler Street. It's where breakfasts are served on Wednesdays from 8 am till 10 am. The breakfasts are traditional bacon, eggs, waffles, and more. Cafe hours have been extended 4 days each week. During the new afternoon hours, seniors will have a choice of 2 different hot meals. The new hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 am till 4pm, and Fridays from 11 am to 1 pm.

More about Meals on Wheels, Tri-Cities:

Since 1974, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels has been meeting the social and nutritional needs of older adults in our community. We serve delicious and nutritious meals at eight different senior dining centers within Benton and Franklin counties, and volunteers deliver Meals on Wheels to the homebound elderly. We serve seniors age 60+ who live in Benton and Franklin counties

Meals are provided to seniors on a donation-only basis

Meals are delivered Monday through Friday

Meals on Wheels volunteers receive background checks and training prior to working as a volunteer

Click the button below for January's menu.

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels shared the news in a Facebook post.

