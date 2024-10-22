Mid-Columbia Libraries: ‘Haunted Library’ with Guest Author and Illustrator

On Tuesday, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jolie Taylor, the author of 'The Totally Not Boring Book of Feelings.'

Jolie was lovely to talk with and shared her 12-year-long vision of writing an exciting and interesting children's book.

Inspiring children's books help kids love to read

Her love for reading books was Inspired at an early age by her mother reading to her at night. The magic and intrigue of Harry Potter Books began her desire to someday write a book on her own.

Mid Columbia Libraries is hosting a 'Hardly Haunted' Library event, which will be your chance to see and hear from Jolie Taylor. Goosebumps illustrator Brandon Doorman will join her from 6-8 PM on Friday, October 25th.

Not-so-spooky events are fun for smaller children

Inspire your kids and grandkids to read! Dress up the kids and enjoy the event:

The kids can get their groove on with a glow-in-the-dark dance party.

A professional photo booth will capture unforgettable moments courtesy of Firefly Photography and Cinematography.

Enjoy a Candy walk and discover hidden treasures including free books and exciting prizes.

Meet some of your favorite cartoon characters and celebrate some of your favorite not-so-spooky childhood books.

Snack vendors will also be on-site if you get a hankering for some yummy treats.

Friday, October 25th, 6-8 PM.

Inspiring kids to read at an early age helps tremendously with their cognitive ability to learn and develop. It gives them a head start for school and continued education and learning.

Sometimes it's difficult to inspire kids to read. Meeting the Authors, getting a personal copy of a book, and enjoying a spooky Halloween event this Friday may be the beginning of your child's desire to read and learn.

Enjoy the event!

