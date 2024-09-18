Microsoft Announces “50 for 50” Grant Program for 50th Anniversary

Microsoft is rolling out a “50 for 50” program to mark its own 50th anniversary.

This is great news. A spokesperson for the company says it will make 50 grants of $50,000 each to organizations that are “addressing the evolving needs of the Puget Sound region,” the common name for the Seattle area, including Redmond, where the company is based.

Seattle and surrounding areas are filled with culture, industry, iconic neighborhoods and waterways.

It’s “a great opportunity for the company to say thank you for the decades of support that we’ve had here in our headquarters state,” said Kate Behncken, global head of Microsoft Philanthropies, in an interview.

The company is marking its anniversary with a broader program called“One Future. One Sound.”

This will mark Microsofts 50th Anniversary in a big way. The company and its employees have donated a cumulative $1.3 billion to about 23,500 organizations in Washington state.

This was accomplished through the company’s giving campaign and matching program.

The Grants will be announced beginning in October and run through November.

Grants offer tremendous funding opportunities for nonprofits looking to scale. Score the right grant, and you may secure the funding needed to operate and grow your organization for the next 12 months.

There are however some regulations and stipulations when accepting a grant. All those should be explored.

Eligibility criteria, tips for choosing the right ones, and top grant options for 2024 can be found HERE

