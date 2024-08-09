I've often pondered this because I stress out when I have too much on my plate. If I have free time, I fill it with endless projects.

I have a list I want to accomplish that keeps getting longer.

If I don't fill up my days with work, projects, and tasking, I fill it with hikes, camping, trips, or music gigs. I exhaust myself a good part of the time.

Sometimes I think maybe I do have a problem.

Get our free mobile app

I've done a little research Mental health professionals will say this is a "Trauma Response" so, I've considered this. But, regardless of the trauma I've had in my childhood I am completely able to sit with my feelings and I enjoy silence sometimes and I can work through my feelings quite well (at least I think so)

When talking about a trauma response, it's said people who suffer from trauma (and we all have it) and haven't worked through their pain will sometimes keep super busy so they don't have to be alone with their feelings. They constantly have music or TV on and stay busy.

I'm very ADD so I have a million things I'm thinking about at any given time, and because I live in the country, I'm forever having to keep up on weeds, yard, corral, and home projects.

What am I supposed to do, let all that go? So, I think, it depends. I don't want to waste a day in my life. I want my day to be a LOT of FUN, or I'm getting things DONE!

So am I justifying my behavior? Perhaps! Or am I doing just fine? I feel like I'm doing fine. I feel mentally healthy.

Here's the good news for all of us. In case you can relate to this at all.

There are many mental health care professionals available to assist in working through past trauma to get us in a healthier place.

We should all consider our mental health a valid and important part of our overall health.

Tele-med appointments are available as well.

I think it's important to have a mental health professional you know and trust and are established with, in case you ever find yourself in need of one.

A good "mental health check-in' is important from time to time. There are resources available for the uninsured as well.

Have a great day! Maybe today is a good day to find some time for mindful meditation in a quiet place and see how that makes you feel.

10th Annual Mental Health Awareness Fair and Flash Mob A resource fair took place on the 1st floor of the Buffalo Central Library that featured tabling from youth and adult resources, local providers, and wellness opportunities., along with Music & Dancing, Participatory Games & Raffles, Activities, and Workshops to celebrate the strengths in the community and raising awareness about mental health and community needs.



Gallery Credit: Ed Nice