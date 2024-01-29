The Powerful Meanings Behind Different Colored Porch Lights In Washington

The Powerful Meanings Behind Different Colored Porch Lights In Washington

Have you ever noticed someone's porch light is sometimes different than the classic?

It was just the other day that I read about what a GREEN porch light means. As it turns out there are several different colors representing several different causes, and support of various groups or organizations.

I remember that a blue pumpkin, is for autism awareness. Of course, on St Patrick's Day, a lot of people replace the classic light bulb with a green bulb.

I do find it interesting that different colored porch lights symbolize several significant issues.

Important: If you see a neighbor's porch light flashing, it could mean your neighbor is in distress. If you see a porch light flickering it’s important for people to take note of this and report it when appropriate.  It may be more than a bad bulb or loose wire.

If you want to support a particular group, organization, or cause, a great way to show it is with a colored light bulb.

