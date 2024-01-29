The Powerful Meanings Behind Different Colored Porch Lights In Washington
Have you ever noticed someone's porch light is sometimes different than the classic?
It was just the other day that I read about what a GREEN porch light means. As it turns out there are several different colors representing several different causes, and support of various groups or organizations.
I remember that a blue pumpkin, is for autism awareness. Of course, on St Patrick's Day, a lot of people replace the classic light bulb with a green bulb.
I do find it interesting that different colored porch lights symbolize several significant issues.
6 Porch Light Colors to Be Aware of in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
Important: If you see a neighbor's porch light flashing, it could mean your neighbor is in distress. If you see a porch light flickering it’s important for people to take note of this and report it when appropriate. It may be more than a bad bulb or loose wire.
If you want to support a particular group, organization, or cause, a great way to show it is with a colored light bulb.
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz