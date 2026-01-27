The Surprising Meaning Behind Yellow License Tabs in Washington

I was behind a white truck on 395 and spotted a yellow tab on its license plate, and I hadn't seen this before, so I thought I'd dig into why it has a yellow tab.

This Is Why Some Cars in Washington Have Yellow License Tabs

This was the first time in all my years of driving that I've noticed a yellow tab on a Washington State license plate before, and here's what I discovered.

Get our free mobile app

Mystery Solved: Yellow License Tabs on Washington Cars Explained

In Washington State, a yellow license tab on a vehicle plate does not mean normal annual registration like the usual month/year tabs issued by the Department of Licensing.

Instead, it’s typically associated with permanent or special registration designations, most often used for disabled parking privileges or disabled veteran eligibility rather than standard yearly tabs.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

READ MORE: Popular Chocolate Bar Recalled In Washington State

Veterans with a qualifying disability may receive a yellow disabled veteran parking tab (often along with a blue placard), signifying eligibility for disabled veteran parking benefits

Washington’s Department of Licensing issues a yellow disabled parking tab for vehicles belonging to individuals who qualify for permanent disabled parking privileges.

So for me, the mystery was solved, but I can't believe in all my years of living in Washington State that I've never seen a yellow tab before.