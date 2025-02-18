Goodbye Portland: Iconic Oregon Eatery Shuts Down One of Its Hotspots

One of the most famous restaurants in Oregon is closing a Portland location.



My wife is an Oregonian and I'm a Washingtonian so once we started dating, I learned a lot about Oregon that I didn't know about.

McMenamins Rams Head Pub bids farewell after 35 years in NW Portland

One of those places I learned about was a famous restaurant/hotel chain called McMenamins.

google street view google street view loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you didn't know, McMenamins is a family-owned company in the PNW that has been serving its handcrafted beer, wine, cider, spirits, and coffee alongside pub fare since 1983.

McMenamins posted on their Facebook this message concerning the closure:

After 35 years, McMenamins has decided not to renew the lease at the McMenamins Rams Head Pub location in NW Portland. Don't worry, the lease isn't up until June, so you have the next few months to say your goodbyes to this iconic NW 23rd gem and score your last ever Rams Head Passport stamps! Stay tuned for more info about a party we'll be throwing to celebrate the end of an era come June - You won't want to miss it

It's sad to see the Nob Hill location of McMenamin's closing but the good news is that their other locations will stay open.

After 35 years, that's quite a run at the Nob Hill location in Portland but don't worry Bed Heads, McMenamins is still going strong!

You can check out more happenings at McMenamins here.

39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals