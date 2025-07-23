Health Alert: 23 State Massive Recall of Ice Cream Includes Oregon

A popular ice cream company has issued a recall on some of its products in 23 states, including Oregon.

Luckily, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, but it's worth checking your freezer for the recalled products.

According to MSN.com, Rich's Ice Cream is recalling over 100,000 cases of its dessert products.

The reason behind the recall is suspected listeria contamination.

23 states, including Oregon and California, are included in the recall.

Here are the products you are looking for:

The ice cream products, which are labeled with Lot #24351 through #25156, are included in the recall and should be disposed of:

Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

Rich Bar

Crumbled Cookie Bar

Orange Cream Bar

Fudge Frenzy Bar

Cotton Candy Twirl Bar

Savagely Sour BlueRaspberry Bar

Savagely Sour Cherry Bar

Cool Watermelon Bar

Listeria infection (listeriosis) is a type of bacteria found in contaminated food. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and often depend on the person’s health and whether they are part of a high-risk group.

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but to be safe, check for those ice cream products in your freezer just in case.

You can also reach out to Rich's Ice Cream on their website here if you have any more questions concerning the ice cream recall in Oregon

