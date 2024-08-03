Why Is There a Massive Hole on the Side of Mt. Rainier?
New photos of Mt. Rainier in Washington State have people speculating on how a massive hole in the side of the mountain came to be.
In a posting from Reddit, a photo showing a massive hole on the side of Rainier has raised quite a few questions about the origin of the hole.
Has The Home Of Sasaqutch Been Found In Washington State?
Fun speculations have people saying that it's the home of Sasquatch and Mrs. Sasquatch while other commenters said that it was the Wheedle from the Space Needle's new home.
Meanwhile, it's speculated that it's just fallen debris that has created an optical illusion of a cave on the side of the famous mountain.
Others continue to say it's the Grinch's summer home and one person said it's Mt. Rainier's butthole (really?)
If I had to pick a reason, I've got to roll with Bigfoot.
If you look at the pictures from Reddit below, you can see the photos were taken from Sourdough Ridge.
Some think it's an ice cave and others think it's a villain's lair (which would be pretty cool) but why don't you take a look and see what you think it is?
While the jury is out on why there truly is a hole on the side of Mt. Rainier, take a moment to look at the pictures and feel free to let me know what you think it is in the comments below:
What is this huge hole on the side of Rainier? (Seen from Sourdough Ridge/Sunrise)
byu/tallguy_100 inPNWhiking
