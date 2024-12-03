Recall: The Day Superman's Dad Got Arrested in Washington State

I'm a huge Superman fan, and I went down a rabbit hole yesterday and discovered that one of the world's greatest actors was once arrested in Washington State.



Who Recalls Marlon Brando Getting Arrested In Washington State in 1964?

You might think it was drugs that many celebrities get arrested for, but one of the greatest film stars in the world was arrested for civil disobedience. Marlon Brando played Superman's father, Jor-El, in the 1978 smash hit Superman.

The #1 movie from my childhood!

Brando is also one of the greatest film actors of all time, but for me as a kid growing up in Washington State, my love for Superman led me to Marlon Brando and his amazing acting.

Here's a picture of my first comic book below when I was eight years old.

credit: dc comics credit: dc comics loading...

So what did Marlon Brando do to get arrested in the Evergreen State?

Marlon Brando was arrested in Washington State in March 1964 for his support of Native American tribes in their protest of fishing treaty rights.

Marlon Brando Falls Ill with Pneumonia Getty Images loading...

According to Wikipedia, Brando, Episcopal clergyman John Yaryan, and Puyallup tribal leader Bob Satiacum were arrested for fishing for salmon in the Puyallup River without state permits. This action was called a "fish-in" and was inspired by the civil rights movement's sit-ins.

Brando and Yaryan were released after the Pierce County Prosecutor declined to file charges.

Brando's support of the tribes brought the issue of Native American treaty rights into the public eye and helped to shape Northwest history.

#75. Superman (1978) Dovemead Films loading...

The fish-ins were a lead-up to the 1974 Boldt Decision, which upheld tribes' treaty rights to an equal share of the fisheries.

The place where Brando was arrested is still known as "Brando's Landing"

It might be interesting someday to visit Brando's Landing but for now, it's another reminder of the colorful past of Washington State.

