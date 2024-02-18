The Scariest Cult in California History Had Ties to Washington State

From California to Washington: The Chilling Saga of the Scariest Cult in State History

Growing up in the 70's and 80's as a kid in Washington State, I'll be the first to admit I was scared of the Hell's Angels biker gang.



Sharon Tate

California's Most Terrifying Cult with Deep Roots in Washington State

I grew up in a time when the Green River Killer was still on the loose and trust me it was a weird time to be a kid.

I know cults have always been a fascinating and creepy subject for many people. They are usually characterized by their extreme religious or philosophical beliefs, which can lead to dangerous and sometimes deadly consequences.

For the scariest and most famous cult of my childhood, it had to be the Manson Family.

The Vector Gallery Presents "The Retrial Of Charles Manson"

Charles Manson was responsible for one of the most heinous crimes in American history, his reign of terror started in California but it sadly had ties to Washington State

As you know, Charles Manson was a small-time criminal, who had a magnetic personality and was able to attract a group of followers who believed that he was some sort of messiah figure. They would do anything he asked them to do, no matter how bizarre or dangerous it may be.

Hollywood actress Sharon Tate, who was pregnant at the time, had attended Richland High School in Richland Washington from 1958 until 1959 and was encouraged to enter the Miss Washington beauty contest.

Sharon Tate

Sadly, on August 9th, 1969, four members of the Manson Family broke into Sharon Tate's home in California and murdered her and three others brutally.

These murders shocked the nation and brought attention to this dangerous cult.

After their arrest, it became clear just how twisted this group was. They believed that their actions were part of some sort of apocalyptic race war that would result in them being the only survivors.

Updated Charles Manson Photo Released

Charles Manson himself never actually participated in any of the killings but was found guilty of orchestrating the killings.

The story of the Manson Family is undoubtedly one of the scariest and most shocking in California history and it had ties to Washington State.

It's hard to imagine how a group of people could be convinced to commit such horrific acts, but it serves as a reminder of the power that cult leaders can have over their followers, I know as a kid, I was terrified by cults and biker gangs that once roamed Washington State.

