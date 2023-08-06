Man Killed in Saturday Night Shooting, Kennewick Police are Investigating

A man is dead after he was shot Saturday night in Kennewick.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of West 6th Avenue at 9:47 pm for a reported shooting. When Police arrived, an adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

On Sunday at approximately 6:30 am, Detectives and the Tri City Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 2200 block of West 4th Avenue. This is an active homicide investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

