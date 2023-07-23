Man Seriously Injured in Saturday Morning Shooting in Kennewick
A 25-year old man was seriously injured Saturday morning after he was shot.
At about 9:41 am, Kennewick Police arrived at a residence in the 700 block of North Huntingdon Street after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Police found a 25-year-old man who was shot. The man was found in the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers made contact with 36-year old Shayla Shearer and she was detained.
The male was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
After investigation, it was learned that Shearer and the man were involved in a domestic relationship. Shearer was detained and booked into the Benton County Jail for Assault 1st Degree.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at kpdtips.com.
