Mammoth’s “Surf & Turf” Adventure: Back on the Hunt for His Forever Family

If you've been looking for the perfect dog for your family, check out this handsome fella from our friends at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

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Meet Mammoth, the one-year-old malamute mix with a heart as big as his paws — and a taste for adventure (and snacks).

This 76-pound fluff ball was recently adopted from Tri-Cities Animal Services, the very first day he became available… but Mammoth’s first family quickly discovered he was a little too adventurous for their koi pond and chicken coop.

Apparently, Mammoth couldn’t resist sampling the local cuisine. A quick dip with the fishies and a high-speed “run for the chickens” later, the staff were joking that he was on a Surf & Turf mission.

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Because of his fresh neuter incision, he’s back at the shelter on a short medical hold, getting antibiotics and rocking the infamous cone of shame.

Once he’s fully cleared, he’ll be ready to meet a new family who’s a perfect fit for his energetic, playful, and endlessly affectionate personality.

When he’s not busy auditioning for a cooking show, Mammoth is a giant, fluffy teddy bear.

He walks beautifully on a leash, happily joins you on a stroll, skip, or jog, takes treats gently, and already knows how to sit and shake.

Photogenic, lovable, and full of personality, he’s the kind of dog who instantly steals hearts.

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Mammoth’s history with other dogs and cats is unknown, so the shelter requires meet-and-greets with any resident dogs to ensure compatibility.

Once cleared, his adoption fee is $50, which includes neuter, microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and treatment for fleas, ticks, and worms.

Staff says Mammoth is ready to find a home where his next adventure doesn’t involve seafood or poultry, but whatever he does, you can be sure it will be fun, fabulous, and full of fluff.

He's such a handsome boy. If you are interested in adopting, click here for more details.