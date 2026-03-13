Mammoth’s “Surf & Turf” Adventure: Back on the Hunt for His Forever Family
If you've been looking for the perfect dog for your family, check out this handsome fella from our friends at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.
Meet Mammoth, the one-year-old malamute mix with a heart as big as his paws — and a taste for adventure (and snacks).
This 76-pound fluff ball was recently adopted from Tri-Cities Animal Services, the very first day he became available… but Mammoth’s first family quickly discovered he was a little too adventurous for their koi pond and chicken coop.
Apparently, Mammoth couldn’t resist sampling the local cuisine. A quick dip with the fishies and a high-speed “run for the chickens” later, the staff were joking that he was on a Surf & Turf mission.
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Because of his fresh neuter incision, he’s back at the shelter on a short medical hold, getting antibiotics and rocking the infamous cone of shame.
Once he’s fully cleared, he’ll be ready to meet a new family who’s a perfect fit for his energetic, playful, and endlessly affectionate personality.
When he’s not busy auditioning for a cooking show, Mammoth is a giant, fluffy teddy bear.
He walks beautifully on a leash, happily joins you on a stroll, skip, or jog, takes treats gently, and already knows how to sit and shake.
Photogenic, lovable, and full of personality, he’s the kind of dog who instantly steals hearts.
Mammoth’s history with other dogs and cats is unknown, so the shelter requires meet-and-greets with any resident dogs to ensure compatibility.
Once cleared, his adoption fee is $50, which includes neuter, microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and treatment for fleas, ticks, and worms.
Staff says Mammoth is ready to find a home where his next adventure doesn’t involve seafood or poultry, but whatever he does, you can be sure it will be fun, fabulous, and full of fluff.
He's such a handsome boy. If you are interested in adopting, click here for more details.
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby