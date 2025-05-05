Recall in WA State: Pull These Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias

If you are a chocolate fan, you might want to check your pantry for these dark chocolate-covered macadamias that are getting recalled in Washington State



Danger in Delight: WA State's Dark Chocolate Macadamia Recall Alert

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company is voluntarily recalling Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias (0.6oz and 4oz bags), due to the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews.

The recalled Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias are packaged in 0.6oz and 4oz bags and were distributed to multiple retail locations in AZ, CA, CO, FL, HI, IL, ME, MI, NJ, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, and Guam.

What You Need to Know About the Latest Chocolate Recall In Washington State

The affected 0.6oz bag has the UPC 0 72992 05464 4, marked with lot numbers K5069C1 and K5069C2 and best by date 10/2026.

The affected 4oz bag has the UPC 0 72992 05556 6, marked with lot numbers B4339E1 and B4340E1 and best by date 07/2026.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

If you have these in your pantry, you might want to pull them. You can also get a full refund from your point of purchase. The FDA has the complete listing of the recall here.

