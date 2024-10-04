“Mabel” the Cow Is Still Eluding WA State Police After Two Months

I grew up on a ranch in Eastern Washington; you'd occasionally get a lost cow or two. You'd send out the border collie and round them up on horseback.



Whatcom County Humane Society Is On The Hunt For Escaped Cow "Mabel"

My foster dad would send out my border collie Joe and he and I would jump on Morning Glory and Chico to get them back safely to the pasture.

What happens when that doesn't seem to work? It looks like "Mabel" the cow has gone viral in Whatcom County Washington because she's managed to evade police and the humane society for over two months.

Mabel isn't your normal cow though. As the Whatcom County Humane Society has reminded people trying to catch her. Mabel isn't a dairy cow so she's not going to stroll over to you.

Mabel is scared and so being approached rapidly has made her skittish hence the reason she's been elusive and managed to stay away from her would-be captors.

Mabel along with her companion escaped on August 10th and while authorities were able to get the other brown cow, Mabel is still on the loose.

Because of the excitement, Mabel has become a viral sensation and is being referred to as the tale of the Great Bellingham Cow Hunt.

Authorities are concerned that Mabel's run is now becoming a safety concern. As the days get shorter and darker, Mabel's access to food and water could diminish.

As much as everyone loves Mabel the cow, her safety and capture will put a lot of people's minds as at ease.

If you see Mabel, just report the time, location, and date by contacting Animal Control Dispatch at 360-733-2080 (ext. 3017).

You can read more about Mabel the cow here.

