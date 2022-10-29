Kennewick Man Released From Jail, Luring and Molestation Charges Dropped

Charges have been dropped against a 28-year-old man accused of luring a child.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was released from the Benton County Jail and charges were dismissed.

The initial incident took place in Kennewick on October 19th. A Park Middle School student told Police she was assaulted by the driver of a blue minivan. The student claimed the suspect attempted to get her into the van. She was able to break free from the man, and he took off.

Video was obtained and the search was on for the suspect and vehicle in question.

Soon, the suspect was identified, located, and taken to the Benton County Jail.

However, after further investigation, it appears the series of events did NOT happen as the young female stated. The accused suspect, 28-year-old Devin Katsel was released from jail and cleared of all charges.

Kennewick Police issued a press release Friday.

Through further investigation, Kennewick Detectives located additional video of the reported incident. The

video captures the encounter of the two individuals but does not support the student’s reported claim. After an

additional interview with the student, it was determined that the luring and child molestation did not take

place. The video confirms the male did contact her while in his van and engaged her in conversation as she

walked to Park Middle School. Kennewick Police continue to investigate that conversation.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View