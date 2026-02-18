Wet Nose Wednesday: Say Hello to Luna and Lucy – 2 Sweet Dogs Needing Adopted in the Tri-Cities

We had some awesome doggos stop by the studios today, and they are up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco.

You'd love meeting Luna and Lucy, and I bet one of them would make a great forever friend for you and your family.

Meet Luna Lee:

Luna Lee is a stunningly beautiful 2.5-year-old husky with a gentle, independent spirit and a playful side. She was found as a stray, but she’s adjusted beautifully to home life and is ready to find a forever family who will appreciate her unique personality.

Luna is friendly with other dogs and loves to play with them, but she is not good with cats (or squirrels!).

She is cautious with strangers at first, but warms up quickly once she feels comfortable. (She was fine with our volunteer after about 5 minutes.)

Luna is not overly needy, but enjoys attention and companionship. She is not a big barker, making her a great fit for many homes. A typical husky, Luna needs a gentle leader to help her mind her manners on her walks.... which she loves!

She loves her squeaky toys and treats, knows sit and stay, is fully house and crate trained. She is food-motivated and eager to learn more.

Luna would thrive in a home with no cats, a dog-friendly companion would be a bonus, and an adopter who enjoys walks and positive reinforcement training. She’s perfect for someone who respects a dog with an independent but loving nature.

Meet Lucy:

Lucy is what everyone hopes to find in a dog: sweet, well-mannered, loving, and wonderfully easy to live with. At 10–11 years old, this Shepherd/Retriever mix has the perfect balance of calm maturity and happy enthusiasm for life.

Inherited a year ago by family members who are seniors themselves, Lucy is now looking for a new home where she can continue being the “perfect dog” she’s known to be.

Why You’ll Love Lucy:

People-Lover: Lucy is great with strangers, kids, and other dogs. She greets the world with a wagging tail and kind eyes. (Cats, however, are not her thing.)

Household Pro: Fully housetrained and comfortable in her crate, Lucy has excellent home manners. She’s perfectly fine being left alone and settles in calmly.

Adventure-Ready: Lucy rides nicely in the car and walks beautifully on a leash. Whether it’s a stroll around the neighborhood or a quick trip to the store, she is happy to tag along.

Well-Trained Lady: Lucy knows her commands: sit, lay down, heel, and no. She listens well and takes direction kindly, even if she sometimes asks for a little extra love first.

Quiet & Easygoing: Not a barker and fine with a short fence, Lucy is an easy addition to almost any home environment.

Lucy absolutely adores attention, belly rubs, walks, and treats. She can be a little needy for affection (but in the sweetest way and she respects

They are great pooches waiting for love. If you are interested in adopting them, check them out below through the provided links.

