I don't know what goes better with romance than chocolate! (Of course in my opinion EVERYTHING goes better with chocolate!)

Valentine's Day is Thursday but most people will want to celebrate on Friday. If you're still trying to think of something fun to do with your honey, consider this! I think it sounds like the perfect date night!

The Annual Tri-Cities Chocolate Celebration is happening at Sugar Pine Barn with partner Tucannon Cellars.

"The Sugar Pine Barn blends traditional rustic charm with modern sophistication, creating a setting as unique as your love story"

Sugar Pine Barn at Tucannon Cellars 40504 N Demoss Rd Benton City, WA 99320, (509) 545-9588

Tri-Cities Visitor & Convention Center describes the exquisite happenings for this event highlighting details:

Gable Knutzen will be performing!

Even if there were no chocolate I'd see this guy! He's an amazing, talented guitar player and vocalist who plays all the songs you know and love.

Wine lovers will enjoy the parings and samplings of many varieties for a good price.

At this year's event, you'll be sipping delicious wines perfectly paired with chocolate-filled Charcuterie cups featuring local favorite chocolate company Chuckar Cherries.

Enjoy local jewelry and floral vendors for those who want to treat themselves or a date with a romantic gift.

Get exclusive bottle discounts for the featured wines perfect for stocking up your collection or gifting to a fellow wine lover.

Whatever you decide to do for your Valentine's Day, I hope you have a wonderful one! And don't forget...Even if you don't have a honey, you can attend this Chocolate Celebration event! Singles welcome!

