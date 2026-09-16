Lottie Is Ready for a Forever Home in the Tri-Cities

One thing we love doing on the KORD morning show is featuring adoptable dogs and cats from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. This morning we had the sweetest kitten in the studio, and she's extra special.

Meet Lottie: A Sweet Little Kitten Who Loves Attention

Lottie is an adorable black kitten with just a tiny splash of white on her chest and the sweetest little pink dot on her nose.

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Lottie Wants to Be Your New Favorite Cuddle Buddy

This affectionate little lovebug adores being held, cuddled, and showered with attention.

She's smart, confident, and full of playful spunk, with just the right amount of kitten mischief to keep you smiling.

Whether she's chasing toy balls across the room or showing off her impressive skills as a cat post climber, Lottie is always ready for fun.

READ MORE: Scooby Is Looking For A Second Chance At Love

When playtime is over, she's more than happy to curl up for snuggles. Lottie enjoys most wet and dry cat foods and never misses an opportunity to politely (or not so politely) ask for a little taste of whatever you're eating.

Lottie is comfortable around other cats but hasn't had the chance to meet dogs or young children yet.

With proper introductions and patience, she may adapt well, but her new family should be prepared to help her settle in at her own pace.

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Trust me, she'll be a great addition to your household. We had such a good time with her in the studio this morning. If you'd like to adopt Lottie, click here for more details.