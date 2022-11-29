Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale

There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!



A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale.

Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in Latah Washington which is about 30 minutes from Spokane Washington.

This historic schoolhouse has been immaculately renovated and converted into a home. This characteristic property sits on 1.43 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds which offer an unobstructed view of the Palouse rolling hills.

Over 8,700 square feet of spacious living, 12-foot high ceilings, a 5-foot wide staircase of ebony finished fir, corbeled arches throughout the home, original fir floors, and a perfectly appointed kitchen that opens up to formal dining and living.

This rare find features 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 large family rooms which were originally classrooms, and several additional bonus rooms. French doors open to the attached gymnasium which features original solid maple flooring, a raised theater stage, and an upper gallery that surrounds the gym with a view down onto the floor.

Full daylight basement and shop space which includes a four-car garage. Commercial zoning for your dream business venture in part of the building. Located about 30 minutes from Spokane and south Cda Lake. New roof 2021.

Take A Peek Inside This 8000 SF Renovated Schoolhouse In Washington State

It's an amazing property and the added gym/theater is awesome. There is a lot of potentials as you could do events and weddings in the gym. You can take a look at this unique listing here.

