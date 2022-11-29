Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale
There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!
A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale.
Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in Latah Washington which is about 30 minutes from Spokane Washington.
Here are details about the listing:
This historic schoolhouse has been immaculately renovated and converted into a home. This characteristic property sits on 1.43 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds which offer an unobstructed view of the Palouse rolling hills.
Over 8,700 square feet of spacious living, 12-foot high ceilings, a 5-foot wide staircase of ebony finished fir, corbeled arches throughout the home, original fir floors, and a perfectly appointed kitchen that opens up to formal dining and living.
This rare find features 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 large family rooms which were originally classrooms, and several additional bonus rooms. French doors open to the attached gymnasium which features original solid maple flooring, a raised theater stage, and an upper gallery that surrounds the gym with a view down onto the floor.
Full daylight basement and shop space which includes a four-car garage. Commercial zoning for your dream business venture in part of the building. Located about 30 minutes from Spokane and south Cda Lake. New roof 2021.
It's an amazing property and the added gym/theater is awesome. There is a lot of potentials as you could do events and weddings in the gym. You can take a look at this unique listing here.