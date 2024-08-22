Why You Are Seeing More Locked Cases At Washington State Targets

I've noticed lately that things are starting to look a little different at Target.



Why Locked Cases Are Becoming More Common At Target Stores In Washington

One thing I noticed recently was a lot more locked cases and you have to ask an associate to open the case to get what you need.

In a recent article on Yahoo.com, Target is working on its "inventory shrink," which made me scramble for an explanation.

For non-retailers, inventory shrink, or shrinkage, refers to the loss of inventory between the point of purchase or production and the point of sale.

It represents the difference between the inventory a business should have (based on sales and purchases) and the actual inventory on hand.

Target has closed stores in Washington and Oregon recently due to theft and it seems like Target is putting another layer of security in to prevent loss and that means more locked cases on valuable merchandise.

Here are the most popular items stolen from Target:

Electronics : High-value items like smartphones, tablets, headphones, and gaming consoles are frequent targets.

: High-value items like smartphones, tablets, headphones, and gaming consoles are frequent targets. Cosmetics and Personal Care Products : Items such as makeup, skincare products, razors, and perfume are often stolen due to their small size and popularity.

: Items such as makeup, skincare products, razors, and perfume are often stolen due to their small size and popularity. Clothing and Accessories : Clothing items, especially popular brands and accessories like sunglasses, belts, and jewelry, are often targeted.

: Clothing items, especially popular brands and accessories like sunglasses, belts, and jewelry, are often targeted. Baby Formula : This is a high-demand item that is expensive and easy to resell, making it a common target for theft.

: This is a high-demand item that is expensive and easy to resell, making it a common target for theft. Over-the-Counter Medications : Items like pain relievers, cold medicine, and allergy medication are often stolen due to their high resale value.

: Items like pain relievers, cold medicine, and allergy medication are often stolen due to their high resale value. Small Home Appliances : Items like electric toothbrushes, shavers, and other small gadgets are frequently stolen.

: Items like electric toothbrushes, shavers, and other small gadgets are frequently stolen. Video Games and DVDs/Blu-rays : Physical media, though less common than in the past, is still a target for theft.

: Physical media, though less common than in the past, is still a target for theft. Alcohol : In stores where alcohol is sold, it is often a target due to its high value and ease of resale.

: In stores where alcohol is sold, it is often a target due to its high value and ease of resale. High-End Groceries : Items like expensive cuts of meat, gourmet foods, and certain canned goods are sometimes stolen, particularly by those looking to resell them.

: Items like expensive cuts of meat, gourmet foods, and certain canned goods are sometimes stolen, particularly by those looking to resell them. Batteries: These are often targeted because of their universal need and relatively high price for their size.

So if you start seeing more locked cases at Target, it'll be for good reason. I'll be curious to see if other major retailers follow suit.

You can read more about Target and its theft prevention strategy here.

