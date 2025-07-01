When my mom passed away, I was surprised that I was able to send her remains through the mail, so you never know what might surprise you when it comes to mail delivery.

Sending Fireworks Through USPS in WA: What You Need to Know

As suspected, shipping fireworks to a private residence in Washington State is illegal, both federally and under state regulations.

From KXL.com, here's what USPS officials say about mailing fireworks through the mail in Washington State:

Shipping fireworks through the mail puts our employees, customers, and transportation networks at serious risk. Anyone caught may face civil penalties or criminal charges.

USPS Proposal Would Save $3B, Slow Rural Mail Delivery Getty Images loading...

So my mom's ashes are OK, but fireworks in the mail are a big NO NO? Got it.

Banned items: Class B & C explosives you can’t ship in Washington State

According to WSP.gov, the Washington State Patrol Fire Marshal’s Office states that although you may purchase fireworks online, they cannot be legally shipped to private residences in Washington. Instead, products must be delivered only to licensed and permitted fireworks stands for in-person pickup

Even private carriers like FedEx and UPS won’t transport fireworks without specialized hazmat arrangements. Most fireworks vendors use freight shipping (tractor-trailers) and won’t deliver directly to homes in prohibited zones.

So if you thought about mailing fireworks to a buddy or family members, you wouldn't be able to do it according to the laws in Washington State. It's still weird that I can send my mom, but then again, she can't blow up.

As we get closer to the 4th of July, always verify local ordinances, since possession and discharge regulations vary by jurisdiction under RCW 70.77

