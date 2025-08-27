Is It Illegal to Throw a Lit Cigarette Out of a Car in Washington State?

You see people doing it all the time, flicking their lit cigarettes out the window as they drive along the roads here in Washington State.

Washington State Cigarette Littering Law: Fines, Penalties, and Fire Risks

I was coming down Olympia in Kennewick yesterday on my way to work, and the car in front of me flicked out a cigarette. It's a pretty common sight around the Tri-Cities and the Evergreen State, so it got me thinking.

Is it legal to throw your lit cigarette in Washington State?

I think you'll be surprised by the answer because of the rampant, flagrant disregard for the law in WA. I'm sure this will get the sparks flying on the law that's on the books for the Columbia Basin.

Under state law, flicking a lit cigarette (classified as “potentially dangerous litter”) from a vehicle is a class 1 civil infraction, carrying a fine of up to $1,025, regardless of the amount of litter discarded

Cigarette Littering Laws in Washington: What Drivers Need to Know in 2025

There’s a new law, signed by Governor Ferguson, that took effect in July 2025, that increases fines for littering from vehicles:

For litter up to one cubic foot (about the size of a backpack), the on-the-spot fine will be $256 (up from $103).

Larger amounts of litter could result in fines up to $5,000, possible imprisonment up to one year, or both

So if you are thinking that no one is going to care that you flick your cig out of a moving car, guess again; it can be a huge fine if caught in Washington State.

