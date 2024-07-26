[LISTS] Washington State Wildfire Weekend Road Closures

Washington State Wildfire Weekend Road Closures For July 26th - July 28th, 2024

It's boat race weekend here in the Tri-Cities so expect some slowdowns around Columbia Park in Kennewick but if you hitting the roads in Washington, several roads are closed down due to wildfires.

Several wildfires have closed down highways across the Evergreen state and the Washington Department of Transportation has posted several closings.

firefighters helped battle a wildfire Toa55 loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you are traveling, here are some areas you'll want to check on before you head out as they are on the DOT's list.

Here are the closures we know about at the time of the writing of this article:

- SR 20 North Cascades Highway remains CLOSED in both directions near Rainy Pass between mileposts 148-157 due to the Easy Fire. Fire crews are currently snagging and brushing through the road closure area to create a fire line between the fire and the road.

- US 12 is CLOSED in both directions from the summit of White Pass (MP 151) to the junction of US 12 and Highway 410 (MP 185) due to the Retreat Fire. Downed power lines are across the road and burning logs are on the highway.

- SR 14 is CLOSED in both directions from Frontage Road (MP 133) to Alder Creek (MP 149) due to smoke from the Big Horn Fire.

- SR 21 is CLOSED in both directions from Keller Ferry (MP 106) to Cache Creek Road (MP 123) due to the Swawilla Fire.

-The Keller Ferry has resumed LIMITED operations to assist with fire evacuation. Those affected by the Swawilla Fire should use SR 21 to the north landing. Crews are operating the vessel from north to south ONLY.

https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/ Those are closings at this time but the DOT says to make sure you're checking real-time travel updates: