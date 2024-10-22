Your Favorite Waffles Are Being Recalled in WA and Oregon

Your Favorite Waffles Are Being Recalled in Washington and Oregon

Check Your Freezers For Popular Brands Like Great Value And Kodiak

In a press release, Illinois-based TreeHouse Foods has issued a voluntary recall of certain frozen waffle products due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an October 18 announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled waffles, are sold at retailers like Walmart and Target and include various brands such as Kodiak, Good & Gather, and Simple Truth.

A complete list of the affected products, along with images and UPC codes, is available.

As of the release, no illnesses linked to the products have been confirmed. TreeHouse Foods is urging consumers to dispose of the waffles and reach out to the retailer where they were purchased for a refund.

Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best Date for these products on the end of the carton.

Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-596-2903, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST).

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

