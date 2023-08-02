This Common Household Item Is Now Banned in Washington State

I will be the first to admit I like to save money and I do get frustrated with change but one household item that's been around for over 100 years is now being banned in Washington State.



canva canva loading...

Are Incandescent Light Bulbs Banned In Washington State?

Starting August 1st, 2023, you are going to see your store shelves change and Washington State manufacturers face a $ 547 fine for each item out of compliance

Get our free mobile app

I've always tried to save money and it took my wife years to convince me that LED lightbulbs were the way to go. I've been a stick in the mud about it for years and now I won't have a choice any longer.

Can I Still Own Incandescent Light Bulbs In Washington State?

Across the nation, a new nationwide ban has gone into effect on incandescent light bulbs.

canva canva loading...

The good news, it's not illegal to still have incandescent light bulbs but you won't be able to purchase them again at your local retailer.

Manufacturers will face a $ 547 fine for each bulb out of compliance so you can see why manufacturers are scrambling to make a change.

As I said earlier, I always buy the cheapest bulbs at the store but now it's going to be LED that'll be on the shelves. I guess I didn't notice that old bulbs were being slowly replaced by LED bulbs.

canva canva loading...

I have been buying lights in bulk these days from Home Depot and Lowes because my wife has consistently reminded me that LED lights are more cost-effective and save energy in the long run.

I guess over time I was never going to win that battle, if you want to read more about the incandescent light bulb ban, read more details here.

12 of the Best Places for a Fun Picnic in Tri-Cities Washington Looking for a great place to have a family or romantic picnic, here are 12 possible picnic places in Tri-Cities Washington.