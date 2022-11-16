Is it Legal to Have a Pet Raccoon in Washington State?
I've been seeing raccoons all over the place lately, probably because of the cold.
So of course, I have to ask the question, Can you legally have a raccoon as a pet in Washington?
In doing the research, the short answer is, "No, it is NOT legal to have a pet raccoon in the state of Washington." It is illegal to possess wild animals in Washington.
From the Department of Washington Fish and Wildlife website:
It is illegal to own animals that may infect people with rabies. Animals illegal to own under this law include:
Bats
Skunks
Foxes
Raccoons
Coyotes
According to the Washington Department of Health:
Rabies is a severe viral disease that affects the central nervous system. It is almost always fatal. All warm-blooded mammals including humans are susceptible to rabies.
From the CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Only one human has ever died from the raccoon strain of rabies. It isn’t uncommon for a healthy raccoon to be active in the daytime, but it's highly unusual for a raccoon to be aggressive toward a person. A female may boldly defend her young, arching her back and growling or giving a loud “whoof,” and perhaps lunging at a person she deems threatening. Only very rarely will a raccoon chase after someone seen as threatening.
It is legal to have a raccoon as a pet in the following states:
Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.