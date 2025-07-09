The Real Reason You Shouldn’t Hog the Left Lane in WA

Coming from the left onto 395 from the Pasco Lewis Street exit is like taking your life into your own hands.

What Washington Law Says About Left Lane Driving

For some reason, drivers often prefer to stay in the left lane, which can create a hazardous situation as you attempt to merge in from the left.

There are several reasons why hanging in the left lane in Washington State is a big no-go in the Evergreen State.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

It's amazing how quickly we forget the rules of the road in Washington State. We've all been there as someone in the left lane hangs in the lane and doesn't get over, even when it's not busy.

Common Myths About Left Lane Driving in Washington State

The #1 reason you can't hang in the left lane is that it's illegal in Washington State.

I'm always surprised by drivers who think they can drive 10 miles under the speed limit in the left lane. In the state of Washington, the left lane is the passing lane, and believe it or not, you're not supposed to speed even when passing someone in the left lane.

I think Idaho recently passed a law where you can speed when passing, but in Washington State, it's illegal.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

From a legal standpoint, Washington’s Revised Code (RCW 46.61.100) mandates that drivers must keep right except to pass or prepare for a left turn. Remaining in the left lane when not passing is technically unlawful.

So it's another gentle reminder that you don't WANT to be that person that everyone is cursing at as you continue to hog the left lane.

READ NEXT: Why You Should Love Driving On Washington State Country Roads

Unwind in Style: 5 Awesome Weekend Retreats from the Tri-Cities Here are five places that you'll love to escape from the hot temps in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals