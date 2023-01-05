A Visit to Leavenworth Lair Will Wow You in a Life-Changing Way

Look no further if you're looking for an awe-inspiring trip in the wilderness.

We've discovered a breathtaking treehouse on Airbnb, and it's right in the backyard of beautiful Leavenworth.

See all that this pristine tree house has to offer, nestled high above the trees.

A Visit to the Leavenworth Lair Will Wow You in a Life-Changing Way A stay at this Hansel Creek Treehouse is what you've been dreaming of. Tranquil wilderness is waiting to be explored.

According to the official Airbnb listing, the space is meant to host 2 people, however,

The Tree House is Beautifully built from salvaged timber off of the property by Shaun and a few of his friends! It's rustic yet very comfortable, with a King size memory foam bed in the loft, downstairs has a good size sofa to sleep an extra person. or please let us know if you would like an air mattress to accommodate 4 people total.

What are the comforts and amenities of the tree house?

Well, for starters, there's a BBQ, refrigerator, coffee maker, mugs, plates, bowls, glasses, silverware, and more in the kitchen. The tree house also has heat! It features local Leavenworth art accents and hand-crafted log furniture. You'll enjoy the locally roasted coffee on the deck overlooking Hansel Creek, or near the fire pit.

The Treehouse shares our 150 acres, the heated Indoor shower with hot water and bathroom in a separate building with our other two cabins about 100ft from the Tree house and a seasonal outdoor shower which is closed from October through April due to freezing temps.

Bring your snow shoes, skis, bikes, hiking boots, and anything else to explore the awesome 150 acres this property features. You can also pan for gold in Hansel Creek. You might get lucky!

Book your life-changing experience here.

