The #1 Car Thieves Won’t Steal in Washington State

Thieves In Washington State Don't Want To Steal This Vehicle, Believe It Or Not

I was working at a radio station many years ago, and I went outside and my 1981 Honda Accord was gone.



Discover the Most Unattractive Car for Thieves in Washington State

If you've ever had a car stolen, it can be an upsetting situation. I called the police, and they informed me that my car had been repossessed by the bank.

I learned a valuable lesson that day in my youth - work with your bank to get things figured out - I luckily got my car back, but it was a hassle and quite the surprise.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

So it got me thinking. I know that Hondas and Toyotas are the most stolen vehicles in the Evergreen State, but what are some vehicles thieves won't touch with a ten-foot pole?

I thought we'd Google it and see what car is the #1 vehicle that thieves say no thanks.

Thief-Proof Your Ride: The Number One Car They Won’t Touch in Washington

For some reason, car thieves don't like electric vehicles, so Teslas, Nissan Leaf's and the Subaru Ascent seem to be the least stolen vehicles in Washington State, according to KRON 4.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

If you've been thinking about an electric vehicle, this might be the time to buy one. I am curious why thieves don't want these cars, and it got me thinking, and I'm speculating that those cars are seen as "uncool."

Imagine stealing Clark Griswald's station wagon. You got it, but I think you'd be laughed out of the garage for stealing it.

You can read more about the least stolen vehicles in Washington here.

10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe Here are 10 of the wackiest Washington State laws you won't believe Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals