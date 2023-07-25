The Least Safest Car Brand Survey in Washington State Is Shocking

New Survey Reveals The Least And Safest Car Brands In Washington State

My wife was very lucky many years ago in an auto accident. She was coming out of Ellensburg Washington one night when she came around a curve in the middle of the night and a car had stalled out.



canva canva loading...

New Survey Says That Three Automobile Brands Rank As The Least Safe In WA

My wife in her Dodge Journey hit that car at 70 miles an hour. Her airbag deployed and she luckily got off the road.

She jumped out of her car a little banged up but was able to render aid to the occupants of the other vehicle.

I couldn't imagine being in such an accident but my wife is an amazing resourceful person who can stay calm under such circumstances.

Get our free mobile app

A new survey thanks to glassdoctor.com ranked the safest and least safe brands of vehicles on the road in Washington State.

canva canva loading...

The survey analyzed the top three car brands in each U.S. state that reported the most fatal car crashes over a decade.

Using this information from the NHTSA, the researchers were able to determine which brands were among the safest.

credit: glassdoctor.com credit: glassdoctor.com loading...

These are the safest auto brands in Washington, according to a decade's worth of fatal crashes:

#1: Mercedes-Benz

#2: Hyundai

#3: Lexus

Most dangerous brands for Washington drivers:

#1: Dodge

#2: Acura

#3: Mitsubishi

It is important to note that there are many different factors to consider when evaluating the safety of a car brand, such as the specific model and year of the vehicle.

Advancements in safety technology and design have led to significant improvements in car safety across all brands in recent years. Nonetheless, it is important for consumers to do their research and prioritize safety when selecting a vehicle.

My wife's experience with her Dodge was a good one but she eventually has now owned two Subaru's since her accident with Subaru ranking high as one of the safest vehicles on the road.

You can review the complete survey and the findings here.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you?