Alert: Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s Pull Frozen Meals Off the Shelves in WA State

Washingtonians are being asked to check their freezers and remove certain Lean Cuisine and Stouffers products due to suspected wood products mixed with them.



A Look at the Latest Frozen Food Recall in Washington State

A recall posted on FDA.GOV explains the recall details:

This recall is isolated to a limited quantity of batches of the following items:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024 and March 2025.

These products were distributed at major retailers in the U.S. between September 2024 and March 2025

Chilling: Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s Pull Back Frozen Meals in the Evergreen State

The good news is that no other Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's products outside of the recall are affected. There is a complete listing of all of the products recalled here.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume the product and should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a full refund.

For any further information, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676.