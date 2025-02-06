When was the last time you busted a gut laughing at something? I do it often! Sometimes all by myself when I think of something funny, or do something funny I can hardly contain myself! I laughed so hard once I thought I might die because I couldn't catch my breath.

There is something so healing about laughter, especially when you're laughing at yourself.

Maybe Doctors should prescribe laughter to cure depression

I've woken myself up from a dead sleep laughing. Gosh, I love to laugh it is so much FUN!

But laughing is a funny thing in the sense that not only is it haha funny but it's also quite uniquely ODD in the way that it heals our bodies and minds. Laughter is good for the soul on so many levels.

Laughter is a universal language that plays a vital role in how we communicate, connect with others, and enhance our well-being.

From involuntary giggles to polite chuckles, laughter comes in many forms, each serving a unique purpose in our social interactions.

Neuroscientist Prof Sophie Scott, featured on The Guardian’s Science Weekly podcast, explains that laughter is not just a reaction to humor but a powerful tool for bonding and easing tension.

One fascinating aspect of laughter is its ability to make us feel physically at ease. Even the anticipation of laughter can trigger relaxation responses in our bodies, reducing stress and promoting a sense of calm.

This highlights laughter’s dual role as both a social and physiological mechanism.

Prof Scott emphasizes that laughter is deeply rooted in our evolutionary history. It helps strengthen relationships, fosters empathy, and creates shared experiences.

Whether it’s a spontaneous burst of laughter among friends or a polite laugh to ease an awkward moment, these expressions connect us on a fundamental level.

In today’s fast-paced world, laughter is more important than ever. It serves as a reminder to not take life too seriously and to find joy in the little moments.

By incorporating more laughter into our daily lives, we can improve our mental health, build stronger connections, and create a more positive outlook. So, let’s laugh more—it’s good for the mind, body, and soul.

I was just thinking about the last time I cracked up and laughed out loud, and it was about an hour ago when I saw this on Facebook. I uploaded it to YouTube so you could see it. Click the Video just below the advertisement. It's hilarious!

