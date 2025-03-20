There’s something almost magical about wandering the aisles of a grocery store in the middle of the night. Right? Especially a hot summer night. I almost miss the feel of doing that. I was younger then. More energetic and probably not tired at all!

24-Hour Grocery Stores...Are they a thing of the past?

The fluorescent lights, the quiet hum of freezers, and the freedom to shop without the daytime crowds—it’s an experience many in Washington State remember fondly.

For decades, stores like Walmart and WinCo in Eastern WA were beacons of convenience, open 24 hours for those late-night cravings or last-minute necessities.

As the world changed, so did our access to midnight shopping.

In the Seattle area, all-night grocery stores like Larry’s Markets and some Safeway locations were once staples of the night owl lifestyle.

Whether you were a college student stocking up on ramen or a shift worker grabbing dinner after a long day, these stores were a lifeline.

Fast forward to 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic brought sweeping changes to the retail world. Overnight, 24-hour stores became a rarity as retailers adjusted to new safety protocols and labor shortages.

Today, the convenience of all-night grocery shopping is largely a thing of the past.

For those who still crave late-night convenience, there are a few options. In the Tri-Cities, Yoke’s Fresh Markets stays open until midnight, and WinCo Foods in Kennewick proudly maintains its 24-hour status.

Safeway also offers a midnight closing time, giving shoppers a little extra wiggle room.

In Western WA, the options are more limited.

While 24-hour stores are nearly extinct, some grocery chains like Fred Meyer and QFC have extended hours, staying open until 11 p.m. or midnight in certain locations.

It’s not quite the same as the old days, but it’s a welcome compromise for those who need to shop after work or after a late flight home.

The question on many minds is whether 24-hour grocery stores will ever make a comeback.

While some chains have hinted at a return to pre-pandemic hours, the reality is that labor costs, safety concerns, and changing consumer habits have made all-night shopping less of a priority.

For now, we’re left with the “family late” options—stores that stay open until midnight or just beyond.

As we navigate this new normal, it’s hard not to feel a pang of nostalgia for the days when grocery shopping had no curfew.

But even as the landscape changes, the convenience of late-night shopping—whether at midnight or just before closing—remains a small but cherished part of our lives.

So, the next time you’re rushing to Yoke’s or WinCo before the clock strikes twelve, take a moment to appreciate the aisles that are still open, even if just a little later than they used to be.

Get our free mobile app

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker