Remember as a teenager, meeting with friends at some coffee place and staying for hours chatting through the wee hours of the morning!?

Usually, it was after a night on the town dancing or sometimes just spur-of-the-moment activities for bored teens.

Coffee houses from the past, like Perkins, Denny's, or Shari's, hosted gatherings of all kinds from late night to early morning usually for teens or young adults.

Do teens still meet up for coffee late at night?

Was it just us older generations that did this? Or are teens currently spending time doing late-night coffee gatherings too?

It seemed to me to be a time to 'debrief ' with friends after a night on the town or maybe or just a great way to catch up with friends.

Refills were free back then, and it always amazed me how I could drink so much coffee and finally go home and fall right to sleep.

I'm not sure at today's Pancake houses if refills are ever free, or if they let teens and young adults sit there and drink coffee for hours at a time anymore. I think they may boot people out nowadays.

I did a bit of research:

1. Denny's in Richland: Open 24 hours located on George WA Way.

2. Applebees (2 locations) Pasco and Richland open until 12 AM

3. IHOP in Kennewick and Pasco are open till 10PM

Honorable mentions for Sterlings, Hills Cafe, Andy's North, and Country Gentlemen, All are great places to meet up. They don't stay open very late.

Keep the meet-up tradition alive and meet up with some friends for coffee at your favorite local late-night coffee house.

