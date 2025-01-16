Last Slice Standing: The Sole Shakey’s Pizza in Washington State
Puget Sound Shakey's Pizza Parlor Is Closing Their Doors On January 20th
There is sad news on the west side of Washington State as Shakey's Pizza Parlor is closing its final location in Puget Sound.
KIRO 7 news is reporting that Shakey's Pizza Parlor in their Fairwood location is closing its doors on January 20th.
According to the article, developers will soon use Shakey's location for redevelopment.
With the closure of Shakey's on the west side, there is now only one Shakey's left in the state of Washington and it's right here in Pasco.
Tri-Cities gets a lot of flack sometimes for having too many national franchises but we do have a sole survivor and unique dining experience right here in the Tri-Cities.
If you haven't been to Shakey's, it's like going back in time (in a good way). You'll discover their salad bar and buffet and love their classic video games that'll take you back to your childhood.
As the Puget Sound location closes on January 20th, We are lucky to have the sole survivor of Shakey's Pizza Parlor in Pasco and it's nice having one of those hidden gems right here in the Columbia Basin.
