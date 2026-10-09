Beware the Ides of Larch: WSDOT Issues Fall Hiking Warning

It's that time of year when the leaves are changing, and the Pacific Northwest is getting ready for some gorgeous colors, but those colors do come with some danger.

Everyone Wants to See Washington's Golden Larches. Here's the Catch

It's the Larch March, and hiking trails in Washington State will soon be full, and the Washington State Department of Transportation has a few reminders for hikers and drivers.

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The PNW's Golden Larch Season Is Beautiful, but Parking Can Get Ugly

The Larch March is big through the Cascade Highway, and these tips should help you make the most of your hiking adventure:

- Weekends are busy, even in the early morning hours. If designated trailhead parking is full, WSDOT highly recommends finding another hike.

- If you must park along the highway, make sure you’re fully within the fog lines (white lines) and not in violation of any No Parking signs.

- Park parallel to the direction of traffic

Photo by Thomas Chizzali on Unsplash A forest filled with lots of yellow trees

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- Keep an eye out for pedestrians walking near the road. Pedestrians: SR 20 and US 2 are highways carrying high-speed traffic.

- Watch out for cars pulling on and off the highway

- Do not block the trailhead and make sure you leave room for first responders to get through in case someone on the trail has an emergency

These are just a few tips from WSDOT, and hopefully they'll help you navigate this year's Larch March.