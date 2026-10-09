Beware the Ides of Larch: WSDOT Issues Fall Hiking Warning

It's that time of year when the leaves are changing, and the Pacific Northwest is getting ready for some gorgeous colors, but those colors do come with some danger.
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It's the Larch March, and hiking trails in Washington State will soon be full, and the Washington State Department of Transportation has a few reminders for hikers and drivers.
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The Larch March is big through the Cascade Highway, and these tips should help you make the most of your hiking adventure:
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- Keep an eye out for pedestrians walking near the road. Pedestrians: SR 20 and US 2 are highways carrying high-speed traffic.
These are just a few tips from WSDOT, and hopefully they'll help you navigate this year's Larch March.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals