I love hashbrowns in the morning. I pop a few in my air fryer, and I'm good to go for breakfast, but it looks like the FDA has issued a new recall alert.

Health Alert: Massive Hashbrown Recall WA State Favorite Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is voluntarily recalling 35,000 cases of assorted hash browns that might have chips of plastic in the product. In a report from foodsafetynews.com, the alert was issued on May 5th, 2025.

Below is the list of products you should be looking for:

Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties, Item M7204

Frozen, LW Formed Oval, 6/3.5LB bags per case, GTIN 10044979923813, Made in USA

USE THRU DATES: 2026.02.26, 2026.02.27, 2026.02.28, 2026.03.01, 2026.03.02, 2026.04.15, 2026.04.16; Codes: 09502263, 09502273, 09502283, 09503013, 09503023, 09504153, 09504163

7,929 cases

: 7,929 cases Recall Number: F-0752-2025 Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties, Item M0053

Frozen, LW Formed Oval, 6/3.5LB bags per case, GTIN 50195500004896, Made in USA

USE THRU DATES: 30 AUG 2025, 31 AUG 2025, 1 SEP 2025, 2 SEP 2025, 3 SEP 2025, 4 SEP 2025, 5 SEP 2025, 6 SEP 2025, 7 SEP 2025, 8 SEP 2025, 9 SEP 2025, 10 SEP 2025; Codes: 09503033, 09503043, 09503053, 09503052, 09503063, 09503073, 09503083, 09503082, 09503093, 09503092, 09503103, 09503102, 09503113, 09503123, 09503133, 09503143

21,004 cases

: 21,004 cases Recall Number: F-0753-2025 Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties, Item M7414

Frozen, LW Formed Oval, 6/3.5LB bags per case, GTIN 10044979923820, Made in USA

USE THRU DATES: 16 MAR 2026, 17 MAR 2026, 18 MAR 2026, 19 MAR 2026, 20 MAR 2026, 21 MAR 2026, 25 MAR 2026, 26 MAR 2026, 29 MAR 2026, 30 MAR 2026, 31 MAR 2026, 01 APR 2026, 02 APR 2026, 03 APR 2026, 04 APR 2026, 05 APR 2026, 14 APR 2026, 15 APR 2026; Codes: 09503163, 09503173, 09503183, 09503193, 09503203, 09503213, 09503253, 09503263, 09503293, 09503303, 09503313, 09504013, 09504012, 09504022, 09504023, 09504033, 09504032, 09504042, 09504043, 09504053, 09504142, 09504153, 09504152

2,079 cases

: 2,079 cases Recall Number: F-0754-2025 Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties, Item M7422

Frozen, LW Formed Oval, 6/3.5LB bags per case, GTIN 10044979922687, Made in USA

USE THRU DATES: 2026/03/21, 2025/03/21, 21 03 2026, 21 03 2025, 2026/03/22, 2025/03/22, 22 03 2026, 22 03 2025, 2026/03/23, 2025/03/23, 23 03 2026, 23 03 2025, 2026/03/24, 2025/03/24, 24 03 2026, 24 03 2025, 2026/03/25, 2025/03/25, 25 03 2026, 25 03 2025, 2026/03/26, 2025/03/26, 26 03 2026, 26 03 2025, 2026/03/27, 2025/03/27, 27 03 2026, 27 03 2025, 2026/03/28, 2025/03/28, 28 03 2026, 28 03 2025; Codes: 09503213, 09503223, 09503233, 09503232, 09503243, 09503253, 09503263, 09503273, 09503282, 09503283

3,789 cases

: 3,789 cases Recall Number: F-0755-2025

The recalled products were distributed to Arizona and Hawaii, as well as internationally to Japan, Kuwait, Taiwan, and the UAE.

So far, no reports of consumer consumption, but as a precaution. Consumers can throw out the hash browns or return them to the point of purchase.

