WA State Health Alert: 35,000 Cases of Hashbrowns Recalled
I love hashbrowns in the morning. I pop a few in my air fryer, and I'm good to go for breakfast, but it looks like the FDA has issued a new recall alert.
Health Alert: Massive Hashbrown Recall WA State Favorite Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is voluntarily recalling 35,000 cases of assorted hash browns that might have chips of plastic in the product. In a report from foodsafetynews.com, the alert was issued on May 5th, 2025.
Below is the list of products you should be looking for:
- Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties, Item M7204
- Description: Frozen, LW Formed Oval, 6/3.5LB bags per case, GTIN 10044979923813, Made in USA
- Code Information: USE THRU DATES: 2026.02.26, 2026.02.27, 2026.02.28, 2026.03.01, 2026.03.02, 2026.04.15, 2026.04.16; Codes: 09502263, 09502273, 09502283, 09503013, 09503023, 09504153, 09504163
- Product Quantity: 7,929 cases
- Recall Number: F-0752-2025
- Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties, Item M0053
- Description: Frozen, LW Formed Oval, 6/3.5LB bags per case, GTIN 50195500004896, Made in USA
- Code Information: USE THRU DATES: 30 AUG 2025, 31 AUG 2025, 1 SEP 2025, 2 SEP 2025, 3 SEP 2025, 4 SEP 2025, 5 SEP 2025, 6 SEP 2025, 7 SEP 2025, 8 SEP 2025, 9 SEP 2025, 10 SEP 2025; Codes: 09503033, 09503043, 09503053, 09503052, 09503063, 09503073, 09503083, 09503082, 09503093, 09503092, 09503103, 09503102, 09503113, 09503123, 09503133, 09503143
- Product Quantity: 21,004 cases
- Recall Number: F-0753-2025
- Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties, Item M7414
- Description: Frozen, LW Formed Oval, 6/3.5LB bags per case, GTIN 10044979923820, Made in USA
- Code Information: USE THRU DATES: 16 MAR 2026, 17 MAR 2026, 18 MAR 2026, 19 MAR 2026, 20 MAR 2026, 21 MAR 2026, 25 MAR 2026, 26 MAR 2026, 29 MAR 2026, 30 MAR 2026, 31 MAR 2026, 01 APR 2026, 02 APR 2026, 03 APR 2026, 04 APR 2026, 05 APR 2026, 14 APR 2026, 15 APR 2026; Codes: 09503163, 09503173, 09503183, 09503193, 09503203, 09503213, 09503253, 09503263, 09503293, 09503303, 09503313, 09504013, 09504012, 09504022, 09504023, 09504033, 09504032, 09504042, 09504043, 09504053, 09504142, 09504153, 09504152
- Product Quantity: 2,079 cases
- Recall Number: F-0754-2025
- Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties, Item M7422
- Description: Frozen, LW Formed Oval, 6/3.5LB bags per case, GTIN 10044979922687, Made in USA
- Code Information: USE THRU DATES: 2026/03/21, 2025/03/21, 21 03 2026, 21 03 2025, 2026/03/22, 2025/03/22, 22 03 2026, 22 03 2025, 2026/03/23, 2025/03/23, 23 03 2026, 23 03 2025, 2026/03/24, 2025/03/24, 24 03 2026, 24 03 2025, 2026/03/25, 2025/03/25, 25 03 2026, 25 03 2025, 2026/03/26, 2025/03/26, 26 03 2026, 26 03 2025, 2026/03/27, 2025/03/27, 27 03 2026, 27 03 2025, 2026/03/28, 2025/03/28, 28 03 2026, 28 03 2025; Codes: 09503213, 09503223, 09503233, 09503232, 09503243, 09503253, 09503263, 09503273, 09503282, 09503283
- Product Quantity: 3,789 cases
- Recall Number: F-0755-2025
The recalled products were distributed to Arizona and Hawaii, as well as internationally to Japan, Kuwait, Taiwan, and the UAE.
So far, no reports of consumer consumption, but as a precaution. Consumers can throw out the hash browns or return them to the point of purchase.
