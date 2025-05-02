Popular Washington State Highway Finally Reopens After Landslide

Traffic Alert: Washington State SR 971 Reopens After Massive Rock Slide

If you are headed to Lake Chelan, you'll be happy to know that a popular state route is now open after a massive landslide.



Rolling Again! Washington's SR 971 Restored Following Big Rock Slide

SR 971 South Lakeshore Road near Lake Chelan has reopened to traffic after a 58-day closure and emergency slope repairs.

According to a posting from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the contractor, Access Limited, worked 6 days a week to expedite the project. WSDOT maintenance crews assisted with removing debris and catchment system repairs.

From Blocked to Back on Track: SR 971 Reopens Post-Rock Slide

The WSDOT is also reminding drivers that with spring driving and weather, rock slides can happen, and if you are caught in one or see one, don't get out of your vehicle to move rocks. It will put yourself in danger.

As the road is now open, that'll be welcome news for those driving to Lake Chelan and those getting away for weekend trips in the Evergreen State.

