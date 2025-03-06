Detour: Landslides on Washington State Route 971 Closes Highway

If you are headed to the Lake Chelan area, be aware that Washington State Route 971 is having issues with rockslides and you'll have to detour according to the Washington Department of Transportation.



Nature's Roadblock: Highway 971 Shut Down by Landslides

In a Facebook posting from the WA DOT, the department jokes that it has a "rocky" relationship with the landslides as they had just cleared the area when another landslide occurred on March 3rd.

Route Reversal: Washington State Highway 971 Derailed by Landslides

Here are the details of closure according to the WA DOT post:

The slide is estimated to be between 1,200-1,400 yards of material, including boulders too big to move without breaking down. On top of that, there are also several exposed rocks between 50-60 ft. up on the slope that could come down at any time The WA DOT geotechnical team has been onsite and is currently working on a plan, including finding the right equipment for the job. For now, the road will remain closed between Lake Chelan State Park and the intersection of Scenic Ranch Lane with a detour on SR 971 Navarre Coulee Road

If you are headed to the Lake Chelan area, be aware of the detour and save yourself some time and a headache getting stuck at the landslide. You can get more details about the closure below:

