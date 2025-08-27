Labor Day Shopping in WA: Which Stores Are Open and Which Are Shut Down
Labor Day is around the corner, and several retailers will be closed in Washington State due to the national holiday.
Labor Day in WA: Retailers, Banks, and Services You Can Count On (or Not)
Most of us will also be off from work, enjoying a well-deserved break.
Your first inclination on Monday, September 1st, is to head out shopping, but some retailers will be closed.
Washington State Labor Day Guide: Retail, Mail, and Bank Closures
I've compiled a complete list of open and closed retailers so you don't have to Google it.
Costco will be closed across the U.S. on Labor Day, including in Washington State, as part of its standard holiday schedule
Big-box chains such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walgreens are generally open and operating under regular or near-regular hours on Labor Day
From Costco to Starbucks: What’s Open on Labor Day in Washington
Dollar Tree, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Michael’s, Old Navy, and Home Depot have been open in past years and are likely to follow similar patterns in 2025.
As expected, all government-related services are closed, including the post office, banks, and schools.
Needing your coffee fix, Starbucks and Dutch Bros. will be open. Many retailers may adjust hours even if open, especially grocery stores and chains like Starbucks, so always best to double-check your local location schedules just in case.
READ NEXT: Kroger's Is Closing 60 Stores, Here's What You Need To Know
Major Retail Closures in Washington State: 7 Stores We’ll Miss
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
14 Canned Goods in Washington State That Are Going To Cost More In 2025
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio