Kohl's Closes Another 27 Stores, One Oregon Store Closing for Good

Another big-time retailer is closing more stores and it looks like Kohl's is the next to announce closures that will affect California and Oregon.

In a release on their website, Kohl's department stores have announced the closure of 27 stores that'll say goodbye in 2025.

One Oregon store will be impacted but the good news is that Washington State stores don't seem to be on the list of the 27 closures.

Kohl's Reports Large Quarterly Loss After 7 Percent Decline In Holiday Sales Getty Images loading...

Here are the California and Oregon stores that will close by April 25th, 2025:

California

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Oregon

Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

The statement followed the announcement:

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

it's another round of brick-and-mortar closures for the big department stores like Macy's and Sears.

The one silver lining is that it looks like for now, Washington State locations are safe.

