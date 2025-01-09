This weekend should be an exciting one on the Oregon Coast! But, be careful if you venture out to see the King Tides not to get too close.

Maybe a trip with the family to the coast would be a fun little adventure. And also a good opportunity to teach your kids about 'King Tides' and the safety precautions needed to witness them.

Oregon Coast Braces for King Tides

The Oregon Coast is preparing for the annual arrival of king tides, a series of exceptionally high tides that occur when the Earth, Moon, and Sun align.

These astronomical events bring significantly higher water levels than usual, impacting coastal communities and ecosystems.

King tides serve as a valuable reminder of the dynamic nature of the coast and the importance of coastal adaptation in the face of rising sea levels and climate change.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, that manages the coastal beach, had two primary suggests for watching the tides safely.

1: Watch from a distance. Look for locations well above the action and away from cliff edges. Don’t let the parking lot fool you. Just because it seems relatively safe, it doesn’t mean the nearby trails and beaches are safe. Avoid being on the beach during a storm or king tides. Jetties are not a safe place to watch.

OPRD had the following suggestion for places to watch king tides.

Otter Crest State Scenic Viewpoint features breathtaking views from 500 feet above the ocean.

Yachats State Park has a large viewing platform with expansive ocean views.

Near Brookings, watch waves crash from Cape Ferrelo viewpoint (U.S. Highway 101, milepost 351.9) in Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor north of Brookings. Harris Beach State Park is also a good bet.

